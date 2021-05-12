Olujimi wants Ekiti southern candidate to succeed Fayemi in 2022

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South senatorial district, Senator Biodun Olujimi has declared that the senatorial should produce the next governor that would succeed Dr Kayode Fayemi ahead of the 2022 governorship poll.

Olujimi said that it is time power should shift to the zone in the spirit of fairness and equity, saying the North and South zones had at various times produced the governor of the state to the exclusion of the South.

The former minority leader In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday, said Ekiti South has been shortchanged in the choice of governor since creation of the state, 24 years ago, adding that the marginalisation had led to under-development of the zone.

The Senator who denied insinuations in political quarters that she had entered into pacts on the 2022 governorship poll, said she remains irrevocably committed to the Ekiti South agenda.

“My attention has been drawn to various political undercurrents or misgivings making rounds that I have entered into pacts on Ekiti Governorship for 2022.

“I have not entered into any pacts with any individuals or groups. Any such ideas are unfounded and largely figments of the imagination of such rumour mongers.

“I have been consistent on the facts that the PDP National Leadership is on constructive engagements with Ekiti PDP leadership on how to resolve the impasse that arose from the ward congresses, amicably.

“We should therefore be reminded that there is a pending case in the Supreme Court, on the same issue, aside from the Senator Bukola Saraki Reconciliation Committee, yet to sit.

“Also, report of Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led South West Reconciliation Committee set up by our zonal Leadership is yet to be released. These issues and many more are still receiving the attention of our leaders at the National level,” she said.

She pointed out that taking any decision without clearance of all preponderance of aforementioned pending issues would be out of place.

