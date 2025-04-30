Olugbon stool: Court strikes out suit over lack of jurisdiction

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, the state capital, on the 14th of April, 2025, has struck out a suit brought before it by the Akinbola Royal family for want of proper party and lack of jurisdiction.

The claimants in the case with Suit No. HOI/22/2017 are Mr Akintayo Akintola, Mrs Olu Oyelade, Mr Ladiran Olaniyi, Dr Mrs Olajoke Bolade, and Akinwale Akintola had in a suit filed in Oct.2017 challenging the purported appointment and installation of one Francis Olusola Alao as the Oba Olugbon Of Orile-Igbon.

The claimants in a nine-paragraph affidavit against the governor of Oyo State and seven others sought among others order setting aside the letter of approval issued by the 1st defendant and or appointment of the 6th defendant as Olugbon Of Orile-Igbon, pursuant to the 7th defendant’s unilateral selection/nomination of a non-member without the concurrence of the claimants.

Delivering judgment, Justice K.A. Adedokun, noted that the claimants, (Akinbola family) did not join the necessary party in the matter Surulere Local Government, instead sued the Secretary, Surulere Local Government a nonjuristic person.

The defendants, 1st-3rd, 4th, 6th & 7th through their counsels had raised objections to the aforementioned citing plethora of authorities.

The Court, after careful perusal, agreed to the submission of the defendants hence the suit was struck out.