Oluchukwu Pearl Nwade honoured as Crest Africa’s 2025 ‘Data and Engineering Innovator of the Year’

Crest Africa proudly recognised Oluchukwu Pearl Nwade as the 2025 Data and Engineering Innovator of the Year.

The award honours her groundbreaking work in data infrastructure, analytics engineering, and her growing influence in both the African and global tech landscapes.

Currently a Senior Data and Analytics Engineer at VALR (Pty) LTD in London, Oluchukwu Pearl Nwade is leading efforts to design scalable ELT pipelines and reimagine analytics systems from the ground up.

She brings clarity, performance, and strategic value to data operations. Pearl is also piloting a new ELT pipeline at VALR, a critical infrastructure project that reflects her deep technical expertise and passion for continuous innovation.

But her journey into tech didn’t start in a server room or data warehouse. It began in marketing.

“I started out as a marketing intern. Then I got a chance to do the same for a fintech company, and that changed everything. I realised I wanted to move to the backend, where the real magic happens,” Pearl said.

Driven by curiosity and an appetite to learn, Pearl pivoted to data analytics. She taught herself Python during the COVID-19 lockdown, honed her SQL skills, and immersed herself in backend development. Eventually, she found her calling in analytics engineering, where data meets software in powerful, scalable ways.

“I was looking for something that combined my love for data and software engineering. That’s where analytics engineering came in,” she said.

Since then, Pearl has held roles at companies like Binance and KoraPay, and now leads with impact at VALR. She has built complex data pipelines, optimised machine learning workflows, transformed datasets with DBT, and championed analytics strategies that empower smarter decision-making across teams.

She mentioned that she was invited to her university to speak and be part of the panel this May, which shows leadership and the growing recognition of her impact in the field.

Her leadership was also visible at TechSalesConnect 2025, where she delivered a keynote titled “Beyond the CRM, Using Data to Drive Smarter Sales Decisions.” The talk inspired attendees to think more deeply about data’s role in driving strategic sales outcomes.

In 2023, she led a standout capstone project titled “Sver,” which was later featured on CoinGeek. As the only woman in her group, she embraced the role of trailblazer, something she continues to do today for the next generation of Black women in tech.

Despite her accolades, Pearl remains grounded.

“My proudest achievement? Just how far I’ve come. From printing my first ‘Hello World’ to now leading data infrastructure projects, it’s been a journey.”

That journey hasn’t been without its challenges. Coming from a non-technical background, she had to build her skillset from scratch. Breaking into tech, especially without a traditional CS background, meant proving herself repeatedly and finding companies willing to bet on her potential.

“The tech industry can be tough when you’re just starting. But if you’re willing to do the hard work, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Pearl lives by a quote from Jim Rohn: “If you know what you want and you want it badly enough, you will find a way to get it.”

This mindset has shaped her career. It is the same message she shares with aspiring data professionals. Stay curious. Stay committed. And don’t wait for permission to grow.

From Lagos to London, from digital marketing to data engineering, Pearl’s story is a reminder that where you start doesn’t determine where you end up. She’s not just building better pipelines. She’s building the future of tech.

