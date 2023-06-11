As the tenure of the 9th Assembly comes to a close, it is important to reflect on the outstanding contributions of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the representative of Akoko North East North West Federal Constituency. Over the past four years, he has left an indelible mark on his constituency, transforming the narrative and bringing unprecedented development to the region.

Today, we commend him for his exceptional achievements and look forward to the promise of an even brighter future under his continued representation in the 10th Assembly.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has been a catalyst for change in Akoko North East North West Federal Constituency. His commitment to progress and unwavering dedication to his constituents have brought about a remarkable transformation across various sectors. From infrastructure development to improved healthcare, enhanced security measures, and advancements in education, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has spared no effort in ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of development for his constituents.

Under his leadership, the federal constituency has witnessed a level of growth and progress that was previously unprecedented. Dilapidated roads have been rehabilitated, providing better connectivity and facilitating economic activities. Access to quality healthcare has been enhanced through the establishment of medical facilities and the provision of essential medical equipment. The improved security measures implemented have fostered a sense of safety and peace, allowing residents to thrive and businesses to flourish. Additionally, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s commitment to education has resulted in the implementation of programs and initiatives that empower the youth, paving the way for a brighter future.

As Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo concludes his tenure in the 9th Assembly, the people of Akoko North East North West Federal Constituency are filled with confidence and optimism for what lies ahead. They have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of his leadership and are eager to see him build upon the solid foundation he has laid. With his proven track record of dedication, vision, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his constituents, there is no doubt that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo will continue to be a beacon of progress and bring about further positive change in the 10th Assembly.