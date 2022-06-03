Olubukola Bolarinde solo art exhibition to be curated by Nike Davies-Okundaye

For her first solo art exhibition, Olubukola Bolarinde, trained architect and self-taught artist is engaging the expertise of art and culture custodian Nike Davies-Okundaye of Nike Art Gallery to curate her works. Bolarinde once showcased her works at Nike Art Gallery and since then, the two have kept a mother and daughter relationship.

For her exhibition, titled ‘106 Expressions’, Bolarinde will be displaying 85 artworks, each telling a story about African culture. Two fashion designers will also be showcasing 10 pieces each on the runway. The climax of the exhibition is the event itself. According to the artist, guests will have an immersive experience.

“For the first time, I am staging an exhibition in such a venue and I am building it from the scratch. It is the first-of-its-kind in Nigeria to host such a show in a construction site; in an uncompleted building and I am bringing people and immersing them into an experience that elsewhere did not exist.

So, that immersive experience, walking from start to finish at Eko Atlantic City is the 106th exhibit.”

The exhibition is scheduled for June 10.

