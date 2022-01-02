Olubadan’s transition process: Oyo CP assures of adequate security

Commissioner of Police in Oyo State Command, Ngozi Onadeko, has assured indigenes and residents of Ibadan City and the general public that the police command has taken proactive and adequate security measures to guide the transition process of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors on Sunday.

The Commissioner of Police said that the measures taken included adequate deployment of police personnel round the nooks and crannies of Ibadan City in particular, and the state generally, through visibility policing and convoy patrols.

This, according to a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, on her behalf, would be done in collaboration with relevant sister security agencies, with surveillance and intelligence-led stop-and-search duties.

Commiserating with the Olubadan dynasty and the entire state on behalf of the state police command over what she described as painful loss, Onadeko said that “the revered first class monarch will particularly be missed for his active participation and support in ridding Ibadan and indeed the state at large off undesirable criminal elements, a major contributory factor which underscores the present enviable status of sustained relative tranquility.”

The state police boss enjoined all to be law-abiding and go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation or harassment from anyone.

“Parents and persons wielding various degrees of influence in religious, socio-political or any other capacity are advised to warn their wards and proteges against acts that can lead to the breach of the peace, as such violators would be severely sanctioned,” the police commissioner said.

She added that the command could always be reached in any case of emergency through control room numbers: 615, which is toll free and belongs to the Oyo State Security Trust Fund, and 07055495413 and 08081768614 belonging to Oyo State Police Command.