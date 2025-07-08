Olubadan’s demise: Oyo CP assures residents of safe transition process

Following the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Johnson Oluwole Adenola, has said that comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure a safe transition process.

This was made known in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso.

The measures include the strategic deployment of the Command’s intelligence and operational resources, particularly around the Olubadan Palace; enhanced visibility policing; convoy patrols in collaboration with sister agencies; and rigorous surveillance operations, including intelligence-led stop-and-search initiatives throughout the metropolitan area and beyond.

The Commissioner of Police, who, on behalf of the Command, condoled with the Olubadan-in-Council and the people of Oyo State, said that in his lifetime, the monarch was a revered first-class traditional ruler whose active involvement and unwavering support in combating criminal activities significantly contributed to the peace and security of Ibadan in particular, and the state generally.

CP Adenola stated that the people of the ancient city and beyond would miss Oba Olakulehin, as he left a legacy of dedication to maintaining a tranquil environment.

The Oyo police boss urged all residents to remain law-abiding and continue their daily activities without fear of harassment or molestation.

He also called on parents and influential figures in religious, socio-political, and other spheres to guide their children, wards, and protégés against any actions that could disturb public peace, as violators would face the consequences.

