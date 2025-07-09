Olubadan: US-based Kwara traditional chief mourns Oba Olakulehin

The traditional title holder of Iya Oba (Queen Mother) of Isin land, Kwara State, and in Diaspora, High Chief Mrs. Olayinka Olatinwo, has condoled with the Oyo State government on the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Olalere Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away on Monday at the age of 90.

In her condolence message made available to journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, High Chief Olatinwo described the monarch’s death as a profound loss to Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The US-based Oyo-born businesswoman and philanthropist noted that Oba Olakulehin’s enthronement marked a historic moment for Ibadan, representing one of the most peaceful and orderly transitions in the history of the revered throne.

High Chief Olatinwo, a descendant of the Moronfolu family in Ibadan, emphasised that the late Olubadan embodied a rare combination of traditional authority and modern leadership, drawing from his experience as an industrialist, retired military officer, and former member of the House of Representatives.

She praised his one-year reign as peaceful and impactful, enriching the cultural heritage of Ibadan and Oyo State.

The High Chief also extended her sympathies to the immediate and extended family of the late monarch, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Rulers Council, and the people of Oyo State.

High Chief Olatinwo prayed for the peaceful repose of the late king’s soul and urged the people of Ibadan and beyond to bear the loss with fortitude.

