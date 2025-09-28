Olubadan unveils economic plan for Ibadanland

The newly crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has assured both local and foreign investors of an enabling business environment as he reeled out his socio-economic plan.

Ladoja, who made his first appearance at a Thanksgiving service in his honour at the Ascension of Christ Catholic Church, Bodija, Ibadan, stressed the need for the resuscitation of moribund businesses as well as the employment of the teeming youths in Ibadanland.

He said this had become imperative in order to grow the economy of not only Ibadan but Oyo State as a whole.

He stated that the throne of Olubadan was not about status or bead-wearing but about facilitating the socio-economic growth of Ibadanland.

The monarch added that this could only be achieved with the support of all stakeholders.

According to him, “The major assignment before me as Olubadan of Ibadanland is the growth of Ibadanland.

“The status of Olubadan is not about the wearing of status but ensuring the all-round growth of the town.

“To achieve this feat, I will collaborate with the government at all levels to ensure that Ibadan and Oyo State at large maintain their pace-setter status.

“We are all governing Ibadan. I am just the coordinator. You people are the small Olubadans; I am the big Olubadan.

“Ibadan will be greater by God’s grace and with your support. I am now the king of all religious groups in Ibadan.

“We have never had a record of religious crisis in Ibadan because members of the various religious groups are represented in each family in Ibadanland.

“Ibadan is a fertile land for investment and economic growth. It shall continue to be well with Ibadan.”

In his congratulatory message, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan, Most Rev Dr Gabriel Abegunrin, described Ladoja’s installation as the new Olubadan as the unfailing providence of God, who had preserved the life of the monarch with strength and wisdom.

According to him, Ladoja’s longevity is a crown of grace, and his enthronement is a divine mandate which entrusted him with peace, unity and the progress of the Ibadan people.

The cleric hailed Ladoja for commencing his reign with an act of thanksgiving in the house of God, saying the gesture of the new monarch reflected not only his humility before God but also his deep recognition of the sacred duty of fostering harmony among all faiths.

“Oba Ladoja has set forth a shining example of interfaith goodwill and mutual respect which will long endure as a legacy of his reign.”

Abegunrin said the church and Christian community in Ibadanland commended Ladoja as a father, leader and custodian of Ibadan heritage, pledging the church’s continued prayers and support as it looked forward to collaborating with the monarch in promoting justice, peace and the common good for all residents of Ibadan.

He, however, prayed that God would bless Oba Ladoja with continued good health, wisdom from above and divine guidance to rule with justice, compassion and courage.

The event was attended by the Olubadan-in-Council, the family of the monarch, Iyalodes and well-wishers.

