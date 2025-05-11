Olubadan to install Adegboyega Sanni as Elegbeda on Monday 

Latest News

Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, will on Monday, May 12 2025, install Alhaji Abdul Jelil Adegboyega Sanni as the new Elegbeda of Egbeda, Oyo State.

This was sequel to the ratification of the recommendation of the Egbeda traditional council by the Olubadan in Council. 

The Elegbeda-elect is a Comptroller of Customs(rtd). He is currently the President of Lagelu 16, a foremost affiliate club of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigines (CCII).

The ceremony will hold at the Olubadan palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

