Olubadan to confer chieftaincy titles on Ganduje, wife

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun will confer the chieftaincy titles of Are Fiwajoye and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye on the Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his wife, Prof. Hajiya Hafsat Umar Ganduje.

The ceremony is billed for Saturday at the ancient Mapo Hall in the Oyo State capital.

In a statement issued by the Olubadan Palace through Oladele Ogunsola, the media aide to the monarch, the conferment was a sequel to the recommendation made by the Oba Yoruba Kano, Alhaji Engr. Murtala Alimi Otisese (Adetimirin-1)for the Kano State helmsman and his wife to appreciate them for making the ancient Kano city and the entire state home for both natives and non-natives.

According to the recommendation, the conferment of the titles on the Kano State first couple “will be a reward for a man who has been very compassionate to us as a people and who believes that any Nigerian can stay and work in any part of the country without molestation or denial of basic things of life.

“The conferment will not only further cement the bond of friendship that has long existed between the Ibadan and Kano people, but it will also go a long way in maintaining handshake across the Niger as well as engender the much sought after unity which has turned fragile over the years,” Oba Yoruba Kano added.

Noting that a great percentage of a huge number of sons and daughters of Oduduwa who are residents in the ancient city of Kano are Olubadan’s children and loyal subjects, Alhaji Otisese said the conferment would enhance the safety and create a peaceful haven for them in the state which he believes would be a source of joy for the beloved and highly respected Olubadan.

In the acceptance letter by the Kano State governor through his Chief of Staff, Usman Bala Muhammad mni, the conferment of the Chieftaincy titles on the Gandujes was said to have overwhelmed the government and people of Kano State, describing it “as quite timely and will eventually go a long way in strengthening the already existing cordial relationship between the Oyo Kingdom and the people of Kano State”.

