Olubadan tasks stakeholders on promotion, sustenance of Yoruba culture and tradition

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, on Thursday charged all stakeholders to promote and sustain Yoruba culture so that it would not go into extinction.

He also underscored the need to recognise the contributions of Yoruba legends and icons during their lifetime, saying such an approach would serve as a source of inspiration to the upcoming generation.

Oba Adetunji made these remarks at Mapo Hall, Ibadan during Yoruba Creative Legend Awards ceremony organised to appreciate prominent Yoruba indigenes in different professional callings.

Speaking on behalf of the monarch, the Ekefa Olubadan, Chief Eddie Oyewole commended the organisers of the award ceremony for promoting the culture, tradition and custom of the Yorubaland.

While lauding the organisers for recognising the impacts of the past and living legends of Yoruba extraction, Oba Adetunji called on all and sundry, irrespective of tribes, religion and politics to uphold the unity of Nigeria as a corporate nation.

In his welcome speech, the founder of Yoruba Creative Legend Awards, I Chief Akin Williams recalled that “this programme started about one and half years ago, purposely to showcase and give due recognition to numerous Yoruba indigenes, who have distinguished themselves in their field of endeavours.”

According to him, “before I started the programme, I made wide consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, who gave us royal blessings. This award is to recognise outstanding Yoruba indigenes, who have made their mark in the entertainment industry, media and sports.”

At the award ceremony, the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo was given posthumous award for his immense contributions to the development of Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

The award was received on his behalf by the Group Business Editor of the Tribune titles, Pastor Suleiman Olanrewaju.

Others who also received posthumous awards include late Chief Jimoh Aliu, late Duro Ladipo, Ishola Ogunsola, late Dauda Epo Akara, late Adegoke Adelabu and late Adebayo Faleti.

List of other awardees include the popular gospel singer, Evangelist Bola Are, the Araba of Osogbo, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon and the designer of the national flag, Mr Taiwo Akinkunmi

