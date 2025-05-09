Olubadan suspends two Mogajis over alleged land grabbing

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin has suspended two community heads, otherwise known as Mogaji, over alleged land grabbing offence.

Also, the offence has attracted the removal of their traditional beads.

The suspended Mogaji are: Mogaji Kukula, Kamorudeen Kolawole of Kukula family, Oke-Ofa, Baba Isale in Ibadan North East Local Government and Mogaji Samsudeen Bello of Ekerin Ajengbe family, Isale Osi in Ibadan South West Local Government of Oyo State.

The suspension order, which takes immediate effect,t was given during the Olubadan Land Matters Committee meeting at the old Olubadan Palace, Oja Oba Ibadan on Thursday.

Speaking through the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Olubadan said the suspension order would remain until the suspended Mogajis do the needful.

In his words,”Your suspension order is indefinite until you retrace your steps and do the needful.

“You have been told severally to desist from any act that can tarnish the reputation and image of the Olubadan and Ibadanland, such as land grabbing, trespassing, forceful land taking, oppression of your family members and other residents in your domain.

“The suspended Mogajis should henceforth stop parading themselves as Olubadan traditional title holders till their cases are revisited. The law enforcement agents are called upon to apprehend any suspended traditional ruler parading themselves as authentic Chiefs contrary to the sanctions imposed by His Imperial Majesty on them.”

The paramount ruler frowned at the nonchalant attitude of some Mogajis and Baales that ignored the invitation of the Olubadanland Land Matters Committee, emphasising that they are doing so at their own peril as such absentee traditional title holders will henceforth lose their traditional titles as their absence will be viewed as insubordination to the constituted authority.

Present at the meeting were the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Senator) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dauda Abiodun Azeez the Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland and Oba Salaudeen Hamidu Ajibade the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Others are; Chief Isiaka Akinpelu the Special Adviser to Olubadan on Chieftaincy Matters , the President Association of Mogajis in Ibadanland Mogaji Ariori of Olorisa family, Mogaji Adeleke Lukman the Secretary to the Committee and Mogaji Abdul Rasaq Akinola the reporting officer to the committee, among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE