PHOTOS: Drummers, well-wishers throng residence of ‘next-in-line’ to Olubadan stool

Following the demise of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on Monday, many well-wishers have thronged the residence of the former governor of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja.

Clusters of people were seen in Ladoja’s Ibadan residence at Bodija immediately after Tribune Online reported the demise of Oba Olakulehin.

According to the linear arrangement of ascension to the throne of Olubadan, Ladoja is believed to be next in line after the late Oba Olakulehin, who emerged as the 43rd Olubadan from the Military Line.

There are two lines to the Olubadan stool: the Olubadan line (Civil Line) and the Balogun line (Military Line).

While mourners are at the palace of the late Olubadan, well-wishers throng the residence of

His enthronement is subject to the approval of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Recall that Ladoja, in August 2024, accepted to become a crown-wearing Oba as he received a beaded crown from the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Tribune Online reports that Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who ascended the throne in July 2024, died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025, after spending a year on the throne.

The demise of Oba Olakulehin, born July 5, 1935, comes barely two days after celebrating his 90th birthday.

Oba Olakulehin received the staff of office from Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on July 12, 2024, as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Olakulehin ascended the throne following the demise of Oba Moshood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who died at the age of 81 years on March 14, 2024.

