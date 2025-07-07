Olubadan: Seven quick facts about late Oba Olakulehin

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, died on Monday barely two days after his 90th birthday.

In this listicle, TRIBUNE ONLINE, highlighted seven interesting facts to know about the late Oba Olakulehin:

1. Late Oba Olakulehin was born on 5 July 1935 to the family of Pa Ishola-Okin Owolabi and Madam Adunola Aweni Ope Ajilaran Omoyoade Owolabi in Okugbaja village, Ita Baale near Akanran in present day Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Oyo, Nigeria.

2. He was enrolled at CAC Modern School, Anlugbua, after completing his primary education.

3. In 1973, he graduated from university with a master’s degree in administration and economics.

4. The late Olubadan worked for one and a half years with the Lamberth Local Government Social Services Department before deciding to pursue his PhD.

5. He returned to Nigeria and accepted a position at Zaria’s Ahmadu Bello University.

6. After being hired as a positive research fellow to write papers for the government to highlight how well it was doing rather than normative research, where he would be writing what the government should do, he felt the idea of ‘praise singing’ government programs contradicted his progressive ideological principles.

7. Owolabi Olakulehin was a Christian and he was married with children.