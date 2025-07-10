Olubadan: Oba Olakulehin’s death a profound loss to all —MUSWEN

THE Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has joined the rest of the country in mourning the demise of Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I, the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, who passed away on Monday at the age of 90.

MUSWEN, in a condolence message signed by its President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, described the death of Oba Olakulehin as a profound loss to the Muslim community, the traditional institution, Yorubaland and the entire nation.

The umbrella Muslim body in the South West said the traditional ruler’s “brief but impactful reign was marked by an unwavering commitment to peace, unity and the preservation of Ibadan’s rich cultural heritage.”

It said: “As a revered monarch, he exemplified wisdom, humility, and dedication to the service of his people, fostering harmony and collaboration between traditional and governmental institutions.

“MUSWEN extends its heartfelt condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the immediate and extended family of the late monarch, the Oyo State Traditional Rulers Council, the government and people of Oyo State, and all sons and daughters of Ibadanland.

“The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria stands in solidarity with Ibadanland during this period of grief and prays for divine guidance in the selection of a worthy successor to continue the legacy of the Olubadan.”

