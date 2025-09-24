Olubadan: NCAA opens upgraded Ibadan Airport for Ladoja’s coronation

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has temporarily reopened the Upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, for operations.

The decision was taken to ease the flight problems of the visitors who are billed to attend the Coronation ceremony of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, on Friday.

The test landing of the aircraft was carried out on Wednesday.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Special Adviser to the Oyo State governor on Media, Dr Suleiman Olanrewaju, disclosed that the aircraft, which is an advanced member of the presidential flight scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025, arrived at the airport at exactly 9:14 AM to the joy of everyone in the vicinity.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected in Ibadan on Friday for the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

The successful landing underscores the readiness and capabilities of the airport’s infrastructure to handle high-profile flights safely and efficiently.

With the presidential flight scheduled to follow soon, this inaugural flight since March 2025 sets a positive precedent for future arrivals and departures.

Recall that Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, had in September 2024, performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the airport upgrade.

Makinde had said at the event that the project, when completed, would connect the state to the global market.

He also noted that, “The upgrade of the airport is expected to enhance air travel operations and provide a reliable transportation network for both business and leisure travellers, positioning the state for economic growth and development.”

Earlier, the Makinde administration had upgraded the airport’s VIP lounge and provided a fire truck.

It also installed a 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage and dispensing facility.

