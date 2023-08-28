The Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, on Monday announced the lifting of the suspension on Chief Wale Oladoja, who was suspended over his actions on a land dispute.
The Olubadan made the announcement shortly after the conferment of the traditional family title of Mogaji on some indigenes of Ibadan at his Alerere, Ibadan palace.
The traditional ruler told Oladoja to try as much as possible to desist from actions which led to his suspension in the first place.
He further noted that rather than Oladoja getting himself involved in actions capable of putting his name, that of the Olubadan and Ibadanland into disrepute, he should always engage in things that will portray himself, Olubadan and Ibadanland in a good light.
