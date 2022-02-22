Olubadan: Lekan Balogun to be inaugurated March 11

Senator Lekan Balogun will be inaugurated as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land on March 11.

This followed Governor Seyi Makinde’s approval of the March 11 date as communicated in a letter to the Olubadan-designate, on Tuesday.

The letter signed by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju addressed to Senator Lekan Balogun, titled: “Installation Ceremony: Olubadan of Ibadan’, affirmed the governor’s approval of the March 11 date.

The letter read, “I wish to refer to a letter No.18SELG.243TI/17 of 16 February, 2022 on the above subject and inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State has approved Friday, 11 of March, 2022 as the date of the Installation of the New Olubadan of Ibadan. Once again, Congratulations, Kabiyesi.”

It will be recalled that Makinde had on February 14 approved Balogun’s emergence following a recommendation to that effect made by the Olubadan-in-Council which was communicated to the governor.

The emergence of the inauguration date came amid yearnings of Ibadan indigenes for a new Olubadan of Ibadan land to be inaugurated since the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Among others who had been visiting the Alarere residence of Balogun, Ibadan Mogajis had on Tuesday made some requests towards the growth, progress and development of Ibadanland.

In the letters presented to the new Olubadan and which were signed by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade (Coordinator), Mogaji Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori (President, Association of Mogajis of Ibadanland) and the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) President-General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, the Mogajis expressed concern about youth restiveness culminating in pockets of the breach of peace in Ibadan land.

As a way of preventing miscreants from gaining entrance into Ibadan Traditional system, the Mogajis requested that they be given the power and authority to conduct background check on whoever is being considered for appointment as a Chief be it traditional or honorary.

They commended the Olubadan and his Council members for the decision to make appointment of chiefs less financial inducing with a prayer that God would grant the new Olubadan long life filled with robust and sound health.

However, the Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin while responding to the requests made by the Association of Mogajis of Ibadanland cautioned that there was little the Olubadan-designate could do until he is officially inaugurated as Olubadan.

