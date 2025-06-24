Olubadan launches ‘Toilets in Agbole’ advocacy to eliminate open defecation in Ibadan

Plans are underway to end open defecation in the 11 local government areas that make up the metropolitan city of Ibadan.

To achieve the set goal, the Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba (Dr) Owolabi Olakulehin

has commenced an initiative advocating the construction of toilets in traditional homesteads in Ibadanland by the family heads (Mogajis).

The project which was introduced to Ibadan family heads (Mogajis) at a meeting of all Mogajis is part of the paramount ruler’s 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary celebration activities coming up next month.

In his address at the meeting with Mogajis in Ibadanland at the old Olubadan Palace, Oja Oba in Ibadan, the paramount ruler disclosed that the level of open defecation is worrisome thus the need for the directive on the construction of toilets in family compounds across Ibadanland spearheaded by the Mogajis who are family heads.

Speaking through Prince Folaseke Owolabi Olakulehin, the monarch urged Mogajis in Ibadanland to make the development and progress of Ibadanland their priority.

In his words, “Health is wealth, for all the residents of Ibadanland to lead a healthy life, a hygienic and clean environment through proper disposal of human wastes should be given priority attention,”

Introducing the project to the meeting, the Project Coordinator, Toye Arulogun stated that Oyo State is number three in Nigeria while Ibadanland is number one in Oyo State in the Open Defecation ratings. The project is therefore designed by the palace to support the actualisation of the Oyo State Government’s target for an Open defecation-free state by 2028.

In his speech, the Chairman of Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency ( OYORUWASSA), Alhaji Waheed Hassan Babalola Afobaje educated all the family heads on the need for proper human waste disposal, personal hygiene and sanitation, and a clean environment.

The Chairman assured the Mogajis that RUWASA will be providing technical support to the “TOILETS IN AGBOLE” initiative of the Olubadan before, during, and after the construction of the toilets in the inner city dwellings especially through the facilitation of the supply of necessary construction materials, affordable methods and sustainability of the toilets.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President Association of Mogajis of Ibadanland, Mogaji Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori appreciated the introduction of the “Toilets in Agbole” project and gave the commitment as well as assurance that all Mogajis in Ibadanland will key into the project because it is a developmental initiative for Ibadanland.

He urged the Ibadan Mogajis to take proactive steps to ensure that the toilet construction project in their family homes is implemented successfully without delay as a worthy 90th birthday gift from the Olubadan of Ibadanland to the people of Ibadan.

In attendance at the meeting were representatives of the Office of the Olubadan, Executive Committee of the Ibadan Mogajis, UNICEF, RUWASA, other partnering agencies, and the media.

The celebration of Olubadan’s 90th birthday and his one-year coronation anniversary will take place in July, 2025 with a lineup of activities to be made public shortly.