Olubadan Ladoja not your ‘dear brother’, Reno Omokri faults Peter Obi’s congratulatory post

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has criticised the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his choice of words in a congratulatory message to the newly installed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja.

Obi, in a post on X on Saturday, celebrated the monarch’s ascension as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, describing it as a source of pride for the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole.

He noted Ladoja’s achievements as a former governor of Oyo State and praised his role in shaping the growth and development of Ibadan.

He wrote partly, “I warmly congratulate my dear brother, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, on his installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. His ascension to this revered throne is a celebration for the people of Ibadan and a source of pride for the entire Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole.

“The enthronement of Oba Ladoja, a distinguished statesman with vast experience in business, politics, and governance, symbolises the enduring harmony between tradition and modernity in our society.“

Omokri, however, faulted Obi for referring to the Olubadan as “my dear brother,” arguing that the throne carried historical weight and predated colonial structures.

In a statement on his Facebook on Saturday, he stressed that the monarch should not be equated with warrant chiefs created by colonial authorities.

He maintained that the Olubadan, as a First Class king and custodian of Ibadan’s cultural heritage, deserves honour and reverence.

Omokri also questioned whether Obi would use such an informal tone with northern monarchs, insisting that the same respect shown to emirs should be extended to Yoruba royalty.

The former presidential aide further linked Obi’s remark to what he described as a lack of polish, diplomacy, and leadership qualities, contending that such traits disqualified him from being considered fit for Nigeria’s presidency.

He wrote, “Dear Peter Obi,

“His Royal Majesty, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, is a Royal Father. Therefore, he should not be flippantly addressed as “my dear brother”.

“The ancient throne of Ibadan predates colonialism. Ibadan was the largest city-state in West Africa. This is not some warrant chief created by the British in a land without natural rulers.

“The Olubadan is a First Class King and deserves honourable treatment from Nigerians. He is a warrior king and Kabiyesi (one who cannot be questioned).

“Can you, Peter Obi, refer to an Emir as ‘my dear brother’? Of course not! What you cannot do with an Emir, please do not try it with the Olubadan.

“Do you now see why you are not a fit and proper person to be Nigeria’s President? You are a low-cultured individual who lacks class and diplomacy. You are not polished. The only thing you respect is money. You are a trader, not a leader. A person like you is more suited to man a stall at Onitsha Market than be the man at Aso Rock.”

