Olubadan installs textile merchant, YK Abass, as Babaloja of Oyo State

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State, installed Alhaji Yekini Abass, popularly known as YK Abass, as the new Babaloja of Oyo State.

Abass, a renowned textile merchant, socialite and former director of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), succeeds Alhaji Adisa Oladapo who died on June 19 after spending 15 years as the Babaloja.

Oba Adetunji described the new ‘Father of the Market’ as a successful businessman and sports enthusiast who has contributed a lot to the development of the state.

According to him, Abass rose from being a local textile merchant to an international business tycoon and employer of scores of people.

The traditional explained that the socialite was the right choice to lead traders in Oyo State, considering his contributions to the development of the state.

Oba Adetunji, who described the installation as a success for the entire people of the state, prayed for continued peace among traders in Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Abass thanked the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde and all traditional rulers in the state, including Oba Adetunji; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

The new Babaloja thanked Makinde for allowing traders to operate during the recent lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the governor’s action prevented traders from suffering at the difficult period.

He promised to always protect the interest of market men and women across the state and partner government in ensuring an environment conducive to trading.

Abass assured the government, traders and the entire people of the state that he won’t discriminate against anyone and then urged traders to keep observing COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the government at all levels.

The installation ceremony, which took place at the Popo-Yemoja palace of the Olubadan, was attended by the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun and Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakunleyin.

Others are High Chief Eddy Oyewele, High Chief Gbadamosi Adebimpe, High Chief Kola Adegbola, High Chief Amidu Ajibade and High Chief Azeez Agagagugu.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…Olubadan installs YK Abass

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…Olubadan installs YK Abass Olubadan installs YK Abass

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate …Olubadan installs YK Abass Olubadan installs YK Abass