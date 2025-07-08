Olubadan: Ibadan begins 21-day mourning for late Oba Olakulehin

A twenty-one-day mourning period has begun in honour of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, starting this Tuesday.

The declaration of this mourning period follows an age-old tradition of the ancient city. Nigerian Tribune reports that Oba Olakulehin passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness at an undisclosed private hospital in Ibadan.

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council are expected to initiate the process of selecting a new king once the mourning period concludes.

According to the traditional succession process, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, is set to succeed the late Oba Olakulehin.

The nomination of the new Olubadan will be made by the Balogun Olubadan, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, with support from the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole, at a meeting that has yet to be scheduled. This meeting will take place at the new Olubadan palace located in Oke-Aremo, within the Ibadan North local government area.

Meanwhile, Oba Ladoja is expected to return to Ibadan next week. He was not in town when the news of the late Olubadan’s death was announced on Monday. However, it has been gathered that Oba Ladoja will be back to facilitate the traditional process.

Our source added, “Baba is coming back to Ibadan next week. Notable dignitaries have been calling to commiserate with him on the demise of late Kabiyesi.

