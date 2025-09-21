Olubadan-designate Ladoja, Ooni of Ife stress unity of Yoruba Obas for devt

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, have emphasised the need for unity among traditional rulers to fast-track the development of Yorubaland.

They noted that for the region to maintain its leading position in the comity of traditional rulers, it is imperative that the monarchs have a unity of purpose.

Oba Ladoja stressed that the Ooni of Ife has a crucial role to play in ensuring unity among the Obas in Yorubaland.

The Olubadan-designate made this known while receiving Oba Ogunwusi and his entourage on a courtesy visit to his Bodija residence in Ibadan on Sunday.

According to him, *“If we all come together with our ideas and align them with yours, we will achieve our goals.

“As God will have it, the President of the country, Bola Tinubu, is our son. He has even assured me that he will be present at my coronation ceremony on Friday, 26th September 2025.

“The experience of governance is different from political intrigues and business circles. I do not have the experience the Ooni has, because 10 years on the throne is no joke.

“By the Grace of God, you (Ooni of Ife) will be one of my teachers. I have said this to all the Obas who have visited me.

“All the governors that have visited me have emphasized the need for unity in Yorubaland. That unity must begin with the traditional rulers because if they are united, the political class will not be able to manipulate them.”*

He, therefore, commended Oba Ogunwusi for championing the cause of the Yoruba race.

In another statement, Ladoja tasked the compound heads, otherwise known as Mogajis, to flush out criminals in their domains.

*“Mogajis and Baales will be held responsible for any reported cases of illicit acts in their areas.

“Your appointment as Mogajis and Baales comes with responsibility, and part of that responsibility is to ensure peace in your respective domains.

“We will no longer condone any act of indiscipline in Ibadanland. Our responsibility as traditional heads is to collaborate with all tiers of government to ensure peace reigns in our domains.

“Also, the practice of individuals grabbing land through dubious means for foreigners will no longer be tolerated.”*

Earlier, in his address, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, solicited support for Oba Ladoja to ensure a successful reign on the throne of his forebears.

According to him, Oba Ladoja will be the first traditional ruler to have served the country as both a governor and a senator before emerging as a monarch.

“Oba Ladoja has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities as a former governor and senator. His wealth of experience will be brought to bear in his new assignment as a traditional ruler.

“Ibadan will receive high-profile visitors during the coronation ceremony of Baba as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“I am imploring the residents and indigenes of Ibadanland, including myself because I was born here, to display the hospitality that the ancient city is known for.

“Baba cannot do it all alone. He needs our support as traditional rulers, residents, and indigenes of the land.

“God has been gracious to you. My prayer is that God grants you long life and good health on the throne of your forefathers.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE