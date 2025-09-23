Olubadan coronation: Committee announces traffic diversion, provides shuttle buses

The Organizing Committee for the Olubadan Coronation ceremony has announced the closure of certain routes leading to Mapo Hall, the venue for the coronation ceremony taking place on Friday.

Chief Bayo Oyero, the former President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and Chairman of the Committee, issued the traffic advisory in a statement on Tuesday.

The traffic diversions are necessary due to the attendance of President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries at the coronation ceremony.

The affected routes will be closed on Friday starting at 7:00 AM. The specific routes included in the advisory are: Beere Junction towards Mapo Hall, Born Photo Junction towards Oja’ba, Idi-Arere Junction towards Oja’ba, and Itamerin Junction towards Mapo Hall.

The committee, however, assured that it has provided three official designated parks in Ibadan to include: Ibadan North local government’s car park in front of Immigration Office, Agodi, with the second car park located at the football field beside Yemetu Police Station, while the third car park is at Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado.

The committee added that buses will be provided to convey well-wishers with valid invitation cards to Mapo Hall from the designated car parks.

It enjoined all food and other vendors to ensure they arrive at the venue between 6am and 6:45am.

The committee, however, clarified that only the President and Governors’ convoys are allowed to ply the roads leading to Mapo Hall.

