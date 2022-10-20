Olubadan charges stakeholders on peaceful poll in 2023

All the stakeholders have been called upon to discharge their respective responsibilities constitutionally and in the consciousness of how critical and strategic the election is to the future well-being of the country as the nation warms up for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

This charge was made on Thursday by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun Alli Okunmade II as the Royal Father of the Day at the 15th Anniversary of Radio Amuludun 99.FM, Moniya, an arm of Radio Nigeria, Ibadan National Station held at an event centre on the Old Oyo road, Ibadan.

Represented by the Maye Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi, the monarch identified the concerned stakeholders as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the political parties, contesting candidates, security agencies, the media and the voters and maintained that credible elections are guaranteed if all of them play the game according to rules.

At the event were the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ogun State, Barr. Niyi Ijalaye presented a paper titled ‘Insecurity and its implications on 2023 General Elections’, he insisted that aside from diligently carrying out their respective duties, there must be a synergy among them, adding, “any compromise on the part of any of them may mar the whole system”.

He commended the management of Amuludun FM for the anniversary commemorative lecture topic and the speaker, describing both as very apt and timely. The monarch explained that the topic of the lecture could not have been better handled than the INEC REC and the time for it could not have been any other time than now and praised the radio station for its being corporately responsible.

Oloye Alabi recalled that his presence as the representative of Oba Balogun at the event was the third time that he would at various times represent an Olubadan, starting from late Oba Yunusa Ogundipe, late Oba Saliu Adetunji and now Oba Balogun said the choice of the name ‘Amuludun’ for the station by the founding fathers was not misplaced.

According to him, “the founding fathers of the station must have received divine guidance in giving the station the name ‘Amuludun’. To be an Amuludun, one must be full of honey and salt and in this instance, you have been creative and in your different programmes built a cult-like listenership. I congratulate the station for truly living the name-‘Amuludun’.

In his presentation, the Ogun State INEC REC, Barr. Ijalaye remarked that the ascent of the Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari would remain one of the most remarkable legacies to be left behind by his administration when he leaves office next year, stressing that with the Act, the country’s electoral system would not remain the same again positively.

The renowned lawyer maintained that if all the stakeholders would play according to the rules, the idea of doubting the election results would become a thing of the past. The Ogun State INEC REC subsequently tasked Nigerians with the need to cooperate with the electoral agency, noting that with all hands on deck, the agency would not leave any stone unturned to deliver credible and hitch-free elections.

