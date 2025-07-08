Olubadan: CCII leadership visits late Oba Olakulehin’s family

The leadership of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) have paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin at his Alalubosa GRA residence, Ibadan.

The CCII delegation led by CCII President-General, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, during the visit, described the late monarch as a highly respected and visionary leader who worked tirelessly for the peace and progress of Ibadanland.

He said, “Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin was a father to us all, a bridge-builder and a man of exemplary character. He was the first Olubadan to live in the newly built Olubadan Palace.

“His reign, though short, was marked by dignity and humility. Ibadan experienced peace and prosperity during his reign.

“We have come to commiserate with the family and to pray that God grants him eternal rest.”

Responding on behalf of the family, Dr. Osuolale expressed appreciation for the visit and the show of solidarity.

“We are grateful to the CCII for standing with us at this time of grief. Kabiyesi was a unifier who loved Ibadan deeply.

“We appreciate your coming. It means so much to us as a family. Baba lived for Ibadan and its people. Your visit gives us strength, and may God reward you for your kind words and prayers,” he said.

The executive members present include 1st Vice President-General, Alh. Ramoni Oyebamiji; Secretary-General, Alh. Adetokunbo Subair; 1st Assistant Secretary-General, Mr. Raufu Iyanda; 2nd Assistant Secretary-General, Mogaji Kunle Shodeinde; and Chief Whip, Mrs. Abolaji Olowookere.

Others are: Financial Secretary, Mr. Olumuyiwa Oyasogo; Legal Adviser, Mr. Akinsola Ige; Chairman, 2025 Ibadan Cultural Festival Planning Committee, Alh. Abiola Alli; Auditor, Mr. Oyewale Oyerinde; Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Olomide; and member, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, Ms. Feyisetan Hamzat.

The CCII delegation was received by the late monarch’s younger brother, Dr. Osuolale Owolabi Olakulehin, and his eldest child, Prince Olasumbo Owolabi Olakulehin.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE