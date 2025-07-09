Olubadan: CCI president says Ladoja hale, fit as 21-day mourning period for Olakulehin begins

Twenty-one days mourning period in honour of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, commenced in Ibadan on Tuesday. The declaration of the mourning period is in accordance with the age-long tradition of the ancient city.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that Oba Olakulehin died on Monday after protracted illness at an undisclosed private hospital in Ibadan. Oba Olakulehin’s death occurred two days after he celebrated his 90th birthday anniversary and at a time when activities to mark his first coronation were in top gear.

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council are expected to commence the process of installing a new monarch after the mourning period is over. The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, will succeed the late Oba Olakulehin in accordance with the ascendancy process of selecting a new monarch.

The Balogun Olubadan, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, will nominate the new Olubadan, while his nomination will be seconded by Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole, at a yet to be conveyed meeting. The meeting will hold at the new Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan North Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, Oba Ladoja is expected back in Ibadan next week. Oba Ladoja was not in the town when the news of the death of the late Olubadan broke out on Monday. Nigerian Tribune gathered that Oba Ladoja would be back next week to facilitate the traditional process.

Our source added, “Baba is coming back next week. Notable dignitaries have been calling to commiserate with him on the demise of the late monarch.”

Also, the President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Sulaimon Ajeniyi Ajewole, on Tuesday confirmed that the Olubadan-in-waiting, Oba Ladoja, is hale and hearty. He said he visited the monarch at his Lagos residence on Monday, saying Ladoja was in high spirit and physically sound to be installed the 44th Olubadan.

Ajewole told Nigerian Tribune in an interview that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the Olubadan designate, who is also presently the Otun Olubadan, was being expected in Ibadan.

He said, “I was in Lagos for a legal matter yesterday (Monday) and I visited Baba Ladoja and he was happy to see me, we talked at length during my visit and he has been receiving well wishers. Prominent Nigerians all over the world called him, mostly on video to congratulate him and he has also called me today (Tuesday) to inquire about certain things. So, baba is well and in good health”.

However, a statement by one of the aides of the monarch, Bolarinwa Adekola, said Ajewole’s visit was part of the ongoing consultations and preparations ahead of the formal coronation of Ladoja following the demise of Oba Olakulehin.

The statement said Chief Ajewole expressed delight at the warm reception and reaffirmed the commitment of Ibadan indigenes both at home and in the diaspora to ensuring a smooth and dignified transition of royal authority.

The CCII President General also commended the Olubadan-in-waiting for his decades of dedicated service to the progress of Ibadan, both as a respected public servant and as a traditional statesman.

Responding during the visit, the statement quoted Oba Ladoja to have said, “I sincerely appreciate the good people of Ibadanland and the President-General of the CCII for their unwavering support and commitment.”

Meanwhile, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has mourned Oba Olakulehin, saying that the nation had lost an asset.

The Yoruba generalissimo, in a condolence message made available to newsmen by his media office on Tuesday, described the late monarch as a foremost traditional ruler, custodian of culture and tradition as well as a revered elder statesman, who devoted his life to serving humanity.

However, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, representing Oyo North senatorial district in the National Assembly, has expressed sadness over the passing of Oba Olakulehin.

The Senator, in his condolence message made available to journalists in Ogbomoso on Tuesday, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the entire Ibadan Kingdom and Oyo State at large.

According to the lawmaker, the late Olubadan’s reign, though brief, was marked by peace, unity, prosperity and progress in Ibadan. “His leadership style and wisdom earned him the respect and admiration of his subjects. Under his stewardship, Ibadan experienced growth and development, cementing its position as a thriving metropolis,” he said.

Also, following the passing of Oba Olakulehin, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Johnson Oluwole Adenola, has said that comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure a seamless transition process.

This was made known in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso.

The measures include the strategic deployment of the Command’s intelligence and operational resources, particularly around the Olubadan palace, enhanced visibility policing, convoy patrols, in collaboration with sister agencies, and rigorous surveillance operations, including intelligence-led stop-and-search initiatives throughout the metropolitan area and beyond.

The Commissioner of Police, who, on behalf of the Command, condoled the Olubadan-in-Council and the people of the state, said that in his lifetime, the monarch was a revered first class traditional ruler whose active involvement and unwavering support in combating criminal activities significantly contributed to the peace and security of Ibadan in particular, and the state generally.

In a related development, a legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, has paid a moving tribute to the late Ambassador Ibironke Adefope, describing her as an amazon and icon whose life and contributions left indelible marks on public service, diplomacy, and community development.

Adefope, who once served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Zambia, died at the age of 73.

Born on February 23, 1952, in Ibadan, she was celebrated during her lifetime for her academic brilliance, grace and an unwavering commitment to the upliftment of society.

In an emotionally charged statement made available to journalists, Chief Ayorinde, Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council in the state, recalled his fond memories of working closely with her, especially during the committee assignment that secured sole ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) for Oyo State.

“Her contributions and interventions were priceless. She was graceful, elegant, and deeply intelligent, a rare fusion of beauty and brains,” Ayorinde said.

He described her passing as a monumental loss not just for Oyo State, but also for Nigeria and the international diplomatic community.