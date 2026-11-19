The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has pledged his continued support for the Nigerian Army in its efforts to tackle terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal activities in Oyo.

Olubadan gave the assurance on Wednesday, November 18, when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Auwalu Mahmuda, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja commended the military for its efforts in addressing security challenges in the state, particularly the recent rescue of kidnapped teachers and pupils in Oriire Local Government Area.

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He acknowledged the Army’s constitutional responsibility of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity but noted that its duties extended beyond securing the country’s borders to addressing internal security threats.

The Olubadan observed that the mineral resources in Oyo State had attracted criminal elements, thereby creating security concerns, and called on residents, traditional rulers, religious leaders and community leaders to support the military and other security agencies in tackling criminal activities.

He stressed that the people needed the military more than the military needed them and urged the GOC to identify areas where he could provide assistance to the Army.

The monarch also commended women in Letmauck and Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonments for their agricultural activities, noting that their contributions had significantly boosted the economy of Ibadan and its environs.

Earlier, Major General Mahmuda said he visited the Olubadan to receive royal blessings and seek the support of the monarch, members of the Olubadan-in-Council and the people of Oyo State as he settled into his new position.

He disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, had established additional Army formations and units in Oyo, Ogbomoso, Iseyin, Kisi and other locations, alongside the 2 Division headquarters in Ibadan.

According to him, the new formations had expanded the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army and strengthened its capacity to respond effectively to security challenges across the state.

The GOC appreciated the Olubadan for the warm reception accorded to him and his entourage, assuring the monarch of the Division’s continued partnership and cooperation in promoting peace and security in Oyo.