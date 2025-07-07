Olubadan: Alaafin commiserates with Oba Olakulehin’s family

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, on Monday commiserated with the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, and the entire people of Ibadan over the passing of the traditional ruler.

In a statement signed by the Alaafin’s Director of Media and Publicity, ‘Bode Durojaiye, he described the late Olubadan, who died in the early hours of Monday, as a visionary monarch whose contributions to the development of Ibadanland and its people, even within his short reign, remain indelible.

According to him, “Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed Royal Father, who died barely 12 months after ascending the throne.”

The Titan of Yorubaland therefore extended his deepest sympathies, on behalf of himself and the people of Oyo town, to the bereaved family and the people of Ibadanland.

Oba Owoade noted that “No human being has ever been granted immortality,” adding that “Every creature is bound to die, and whatever has a beginning will certainly have an end.”

“A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul has ascended to heaven. We part with our beloved monarch in pain. May our Lord bless and comfort the entire royal family during this time of grief.

“If God’s messenger (peace be upon him) died, could anyone else be granted life everlasting? Since we cannot hope to live forever, why do we not behave as those who will inevitably taste death? Why do we not reflect and contemplate?

“Every soul shall taste death.” This is the law that governs life. It has no exceptions or exemptions. The living must take this into account and prepare themselves. This short journey on Earth is bound to come to an end—and its end is the death of every living being.

“All shall return to God. But whatever happens to us during this trip through life—whether good or bad—is meant as a test: ‘We test you all with evil and good by way of trial.’

“As dedicated, committed, resilient, large-hearted, and amiable as the late monarch was, when death came knocking at his door at age 90, he was powerless to stop it from snuffing the life out of him.”

“We pray for strength for the family. A good soul has passed on. A good ruler has gone up to heaven. With heavy hearts, we part with our beloved father.

“May the soul of the departed Royal Father be at peace with our Heavenly Father. May the care and love of those around the bereaved royal family provide comfort and peace to help them through the days ahead,” the statement read.

