Olubaban honours Oyo Rep Olajide, wife with honorary chieftaincy titles

In recognition of his outstanding service and deep ancestral roots in the ancient city to Ibadanland, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, will be conferring the honorary chieftaincy title of Odidiomo of Ibadanland on the federal lawmaker representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West federal constituency of Oyo state, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide,

This was made known through an official letter dated 27th June 2025, issued from the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan and signed by Prince Olasunmbo Owolabi Olakulehin, Special Adviser to the Olubadan.

In the letter titled “Letter of Notification and Offer of Honorary Chieftaincy Title”, the palace conveyed His Imperial Majesty’s royal pleasure in honouring the lawmaker with the chieftaincy title in recognition of his “valuable contribution to the development and progress of Ibadanland”, as well as his consistent representation of the city’s interest both within and outside Nigeria’s political landscape.

The Olubadan also extended the honour to Hon. Olajide’s wife, Alhaja Adenike Shakirat Olajide, who will be installed as Yeye Odidiomo of Ibadanland, affirming the couple’s shared service and goodwill toward the ancient city.

According to the palace, the installation ceremony is scheduled to take place during the Olubadan’s 90th birthday celebrations and the first anniversary of his coronation, billed to hold between July 4 and July 13, 2025, at the New Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, who currently chairs the House Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, is a proud son of Ibadan with deep ancestral roots in the city’s rich cultural heritage, who has shown consistency, loyalty to Ibadan causes and an uncommon touch with the masses.

The chieftaincy installation ceremony is expected to draw political leaders, traditional rulers, stakeholders in governance and a large number of Ibadan residents to the palace grounds as formal arrangements for the installation has been set in motion to celebrate an honour.

