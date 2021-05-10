Olu of Warri-designate, Prince ‘Tsola Emiko goes into 90 days seclusion

The Olu of Warri-designate, Prince ‘Tsola Emiko, son of Atuwatse II, on Monday, proceeded on 90-day compulsory seclusion ahead of his official coronation.

The 90-day compulsory seclusion otherwise known in Itsekiri as Idànikèñ or Daniken is part of the traditional pre-coronation rites for the installation of Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri.

The Itsekiri kingdom is usually under the Olori-Ebi (regent), a position currently occupied by Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, in the absence of an Olu.

Thirty-seven-year-old Prince Emiko was unveiled as the 21st Olu-designate following the announcement of the death of the 20th Olu, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

The Olu-designate holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Political Science as well as a Master’s in Management.

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…