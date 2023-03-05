Olu of Ilaro drums support for the re-election bid of Abiodun

Olayinka Olukoya| Abeokuta

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, has enjoined sons and daughters of Yewaland to support the reelection bid of the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The monarch stated this when he received Governor Abiodun and his campaign train at his Palace in Ilaro, at the weekend.

According to Oba Olugbenle, the March 11 poll should not be about voting for the son of the soil, but about voting for the continued prosperity of the state under the leadership of the incumbent governor.

The monarch who further noted that the forthcoming election would not be only about politics, but about what can be seen on ground, however, urged the people of Yewaland to totally reject the candidacy of someone whose support is coming from a former governor, who during his eight-year tenure did not finish projects he started across the Yewaland.

“It is not a matter of politics, it is about what is on the ground, for eight years before you came, I can’t point to anything that your predecessor started and completed, yet, he is saying we should vote for someone. Except if we want to lie to ourselves, that type of person cannot come out and tell is what to do.

“We can’t afford to give the governorship to another party, it is not this time when we have the All Progressives Congress at the federal level, that all our national assembly members are also from the All Progressives Congress, and that someone will be saying it is another party. It is clear to us, it is not about someone being our kinsman o, let us think about it, don’t vote for kinsman, even our ancestors are not in support, vote for continuity through Dapo Abiodun.

“The election on Saturday should surprise them, we are doing politics of development, it is not about us, it is about development. Let Dapo Abiodun do his second term, let us support him,” he said.

Oba Olugbenle while calling on the senators and members of the House of Representatives elected from Ogun West to come together and help look at the issue of Idogo rail line, disclosed that the rail line if completed would help boost the socioeconomic development of the people of Yewaland.

“You will have to work together, our Senator and members, House of Representative elected from Ogun West, Idogo rail line from Ifo has been taken away again, what is our sin? Your Excellency, help us to ask them what we have done again in Abuja.





“It is part of the national network of rail lines, why was it abandoned? Are we not part of Nigeria again? That rail line is viable to link some African countries,”the monarch submitted.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun, while noting that he would continue to be just, fair and equitable, added that his promise not to develop any part of the state at the expense of others would still be respected.

Abiodun who noted that the Ilaro-Owode road would soon be completed by his administration, added that his administration through its transport master plan is poised to ensure that all parts of the state are connected by adequate road network.