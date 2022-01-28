Olu of Ikeja stool: Kushemi-Moses royal family cautions against illegal selection process

The Kusemi-Moses royal family of Ikeja has called for caution in the selection of the new Olu of Ikeja, saying any contrary act could cause division amongst indigenes and also threaten the peace and security in the district.

Chairman of the royal family, Mr Leke Moses, in a statement, gave the warning while reacting to a viral video of the instalment of Olu of Ikeja.

According to him, no Oba has been selected or elected for the district, stressing that the stool of Olu of Ikeja has remained vacant since the death of the late Oba Raufu Adeniyi Matele Amore, who died on July 1, 2014.

“Our attention has been drawn to the trending news and videos on the social media platform on the instalment of new Olu of Ikeja by some individuals who are bent on causing the breakdown of law and order in the district.

How can a first-class Oba be installed in the state without the involvement of all the royal families, kingmakers, chiefs, Local Government Chairman and of course, the Governor of Lagos State whose office is located within Ikeja?

We, the family of Kushemi-Moses royal house, therefore, warn those parading themselves as Oba-elect and the royal families involved in such illegal selection process to desist from such activities as it could cause division amongst the indigenes. The Obaship stool is a traditional title therefore it should not be partisan.

I want to implore the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the kingmakers to take into consideration due process to allow peace to reign. Any illegal act of selection will result in further legal battles.

Ikeja town was founded by the Oshoja ruling family, Amori and Amore ruling families of the late Olu of Ikeja, Iyade ruling family, Kushemi Moses and Balogun who still have their footprints on ground through their descendants.

Amori and Amore families have had their turn to the stool. So, this is the turn of the Kushemi-Moses family. The said usurper does not belong to any of the named families as such cannot be installed an Oba.

Therefore, we will not fold our arms without taking action to prevent usurpers from claiming what belongs to the founding fathers of Ikeja land.

Indeed, Kushemi-Moses as one of the founding fathers of Ikeja land brought Christianity to Ikeja with the present First Baptist Church in Ikeja as a testimony to that. As a matter of urgency, we are calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to act fast on this important issue to avert communal clashes and avert bloodshed in the kingdom of Ikeja” Moses stated.

In a related development, one of the ruling houses in Ikeja town, the Oshoja family has announced 33-year-old Temitope Majekodunmi as its candidate for the Olu of Ikeja stool.

Majekodunmi was one of the two youth representatives on the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and other matters.

Heads of the family, Alhaja Taibat Adeleye, and Prince Muka Akinlabi said Temitope Majekodunmi was chosen as the next Olu of Ikeja to ensure that an impostor didn’t take over the throne.

