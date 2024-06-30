Betty Irabor, a friend of Joke Silver, the husband to Olu Jacob, has said Olu Jacob is well, and alive, asking everyone to ignore the flying news of the actor’s death.

Betty Irabor took to her X account on Sunday evening on 30th June 2024, to debut the rumor of the passing away of the veteran actor Olu Jacob

In her tweet, she writes;@BettyIrabor: Olu Jacob is well and alive.. pls ignore all rumors of his passing.

Olu Jacob is well and alive.. pls ignore all rumors of his passing. — Betty Irabor (@BettyIrabor) June 30, 2024

