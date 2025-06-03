Olu Epe, an exemplary royal father, LG chairperson mounrs

Chairperson, Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Princess Surah Animashaun, has mourned the demise of the Olu Epe of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, Bamgbopa Eshinlokun 1, stating that he lived an exemplar in royalty.

Princess Animashaun said she was pained by the monarch’s death, despite his old age, while he described him as a great leader of his people and an exemplary royal father whose absence would be missed.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the chairman, Mr. Temitope Yusuff, quoted the Animashaun as saying that the royal father gave his all to see that Epeland is developed and took its pride of place as one of the major cities in Lagos.

“The news of the death of our father, Oba Adewale came as a shock. Kabiyesi’s exit at this time is painful, to say the least. His wealth of experience, wisdom and commitment to seeing a greater city and a better Epe division are unrivalled.

“Epe, Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity at large will miss the monarch, who was ready to give his all to see a better society.

“I commiserate with his immediate family, the Epe-in-Council and all Epe indigenes at home and abroad on the demise of our father.

“I equally extend my condolences to the Lagos State Traditional Council and pray to God to keep all our royal fathers safe and give them more years to direct the affairs of our people.”