The leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dispelled what it termed: “mischievous misinformation in the public space” that its deputy National Chairman (South), Dr Olu Agunloye, has been suspended by a group of party members in Ondo State, declaring that nothing of “such illegal action” took place or was ever contemplated or considered.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) under the chairmanship of Prof Tunde Adeniran (OFR) made this declaration in a release issued by Barr Joe A. Abu, who is SDP National Legal Adviser.

In the release titled: “The Purported Suspension of Dr Agunloye: A Nullity and an Affront on Constitution of the Social Democratic Party,” the party said it considered and appreciated Agunloye as a great asset to the party, not only on account of his eminent status as a statesman and patriot, but also someone who was held in high esteem for the invaluable contributions and personal exertions he had been making over the years towards the growth of the party, declaring the purported suspension of as null and void.

Besides, the party also ruled that the individuals behind the action not only lacked the powers to so do but failed to follow the right procedures, and, therefore, their action not backed by any legal force.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Article 19 of the Constitution of the Social Democratic Party as Amended (2018), unambiguously spells out the procedures which are to be followed in carrying out the suspension or expulsion of any member at every level, let alone a ranking national officer such as a Deputy National Chairman.

“According to Sub-section 4 of Article 19 of the Constitution, it is only the National Working Committee (NWC) that has the ‘exclusive powers’ to suspend any member of the party and that the Executive Committee at every level only has the powers to make recommendation for the suspension of any member to a corresponding higher organ of the party; in this case, the National Working Committee,” SDP said.

According to the SDP, the party faithful in Ondo chapter behind the illegal act failed to comply with the foregoing stated provisions of SDP Constitution in carrying out their highly reprehensible action, saying “they merely arrogated to themselves the powers that they di not have and, as such, their action in this matter is of no effect.”

“As a highly disciplined political organisation, the constitution of the SDP makes it incumbent upon all its members to contribute to its good image by self-discipline, honesty, good conduct and decorum.

“The few members in Ondo State Chapter of the party who were in cahoots over the alleged ill-advised and illegal suspension of Dr. Olu Agunloye acted in flagrant disregard for our Constitution and, by so doing, have caused grievous embarrassment to the party,” the party declared.

SDP vowed that it would investigate the matter fully, promising to deliver “appropriate actions” following due process.

It enjoined all party members nationwide and the general public to completely disregard the alleged suspension as it had no basis, assuring that the party would “continue to work together strongly as a united family, particularly now in Ondo and Edo states where we have done so much work in getting the grounds well-ploughed and cultivated, waiting for harvest in preparation for the scheduled governorship elections.”

“We are also mobilising in all the other states in preparation for participation in the coming bye-elections.

“We assure all members that the SDP remains a truly democratic organisation that is committed to its ideology and the rule of law; and that their rights will be well-protected at all levels and at all times, irrespective of their status,” the party further assured.