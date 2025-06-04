Olowu of Kuta urges Alaafin, Ooni to foster unity in Yorubaland

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba (Dr) Hammed Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun III, has urged the Alaafin of Oyo, HIM Oba Abimbola Owoade, and the Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, to foster unity in Yorubaland for the development of the region.

Oba Makama spoke when he hosted Alaafin Owoade at his palace in Kuta.

He added that it is only through unity that the region would witness equitable development.

The monarch explained that it is when there is unity that the region would harness its vast potential for the benefit of all.

Oba Makama insisted that the time has come for traditional rulers in Yorubaland to come together to solve the myriad of problems bedevilling the region, especially youth unemployment.

He, however, urged the two monarchs to also ensure that they promote culture and tradition, which is the primary focus of traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

“We thank God for today. On behalf of our chairman in Osun State Council of Obas, Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, who is abroad now, I greet you. We have traditional rulers from five local governments waiting for you, Kabiyesi, for over five hours.

“I don’t know if you’ll still visit their locality during your courtesy visit.

“I watched the video of your itinerary yesterday and what Olugbon said. You have become Oba at the right time. There’s a need for unity amongst the Yoruba Obas. God has placed you and Ooni as the leaders in Yorubaland.

“Kabiyesi, Iku Baba Yeye, you’ll use this courtesy visit to pass a strong message. There’s a crisis in Yorubaland. God has said it’s time to come together and unite.

“The unity of Yorubaland is very paramount. Our son, Bola Tinubu, is the president of Nigeria now. There is a need to rally round him to succeed,” Olowu said.

Responding, Oba Owoade thanked Oba Makama for his kind gesture and warm reception.

Oba Owoade said he had been monitoring Oba Makama for about two years through the media and how he has been promoting culture and traditions.

Oba Owoade said he was delighted by the admonition of Kabiyesi Olowu, which for him truly made the visit a worthwhile journey.

“The purpose of our visit is to thank you, and like Kabiyesi Olowu mentioned, the unity of Yorubaland is paramount to me,” Alaafin added.

