Olotu appointed new senior operations manager for Cavista Nigeria

As part of efforts to improve operational excellence, Olabisi Olotu has been appointed as the new senior operations manager for Cavista Nigeria, a global technology company with Nigeria’s largest team of software engineers.

Olotu, with more than 20 years experience in IT operations management, change management, and development of people and processes across various organisations; while serving as the senior operations manager for Tek Experts, led a team of more than 400 professionals to provide world-class technical support to numerous Microsoft customers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America.

Speaking on the appointment, Cavista Nigeria’s Vice President and Country Director Dele Odufuye, stated that “Olabisi is an experienced operation professional with a unique understanding of the Nigerian IT sector. She has a record of efficiently managing a growing team of professionals and I look forward to the remarkable things we will achieve together.”

Over the course of her career, Olotu has worked with notable information technology companies in Nigeria, including Zinox Technologies and Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), where she managed operations and supported service delivery, respectively.

Expressing her expectations on the new appointment, Olotu said, “I am privileged to join Cavista at this time as we ensure world-class operational excellence that prioritizes every member of the team. The increasing rate of migration in the tech ecosystem has called for a dynamic approach in engaging and retaining talent, and the Operations team has a huge part to play.”

Cavista is a multinational tech company that empowers private and public organisations with the world’s best technology solutions. With a presence in the United States, Philippines, Nigeria and India, Cavista currently employs the highest number of tech talent in Nigeria and is on a continuous recruitment drive for tech talent globally. The company is Axxess’ Global Partner supporting Axxess with world-class, custom software solutions to solve the most complicated challenges in healthcare.

