Olorunyomi’s award, reward for untiring service to Nigeria ― Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has described the nomination of the publisher of Premium Times, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi as one of the three winners of this year’s International Press Freedom award as a reward for untiring service to the nation.

He added that the award was evidence of Olorunyomi’s uncompromising passion for Nigeria and people-centred journalism.

Tinubu, through his media aide, Tunde Rahman, stated this in a statement, on Sunday, to congratulate Olorunyomi on the award.

Tinubu also praised Olorunyomi for deploying the constitutional obligations of the press to hold the leadership accountable to the people.

The statement further read, “The announcement of a social crusader, journalist and publisher of Premium Times, Mr.DapoOlorunyomi, as one of the three winners of this year’s International Press Freedom Award of the prestigious Committee for the Protection of Journalists is a befitting reward for his untiring service to the country he loves with uncompromising passion and to people-centred journalism.

“Committed to the development of the Nigerian people through their progressive liberation from the challenges of corruption, ignorance and resources mismanagement, Olorunyomi deploys the constitutional obligations of the Press, as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, to hold the leadership accountable to the people.

“By placing a premium on the welfare of the citizenry as the purpose of governance, Premium Times, Olorunyomi’s stable, conscientious the people and their leaders on the primacy of the social contract and the transparent delivery of democratic dividends.

“It is significant that Premium Times has harnessed the power of technology in executing its mission by using the website to make facts and opinions available to a global audience that shares the vision of Nigeria as a superpower struggling to manifest her natural potentials.

“Yet, this much-deserved award can only be a challenge to Olorunyomi to strive harder in his patriotic endeavour to bring power to the people by encouraging the responsible use of freedoms to make Nigeria a country of great pride and promise.

“I salute DapoOlorunyomi and wish him many more awards as he devotes his life to the service of humanity.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE