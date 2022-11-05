Olopoeyan leads NNPP guber candidate, others to Oyo

The South-West leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan and the governorship candidate of the party, Joshua Popoola have stormed Oyo Federal constituency to prepare the electorate ahead of the 2023 elections.

The NNPP leader, who led other leaders of the party to Oyo on Thursday, was received by a crowd of NNPP members and supporters at the Atiba multipurpose hall where they restated their commitment to ensuring Governor Seyi Makinde does not return in 2023.

Speaking at the event, the governorship candidate of the party, Popoola, urged members of the party to be steadfast and never entertain any intimidation from the ruling party.

Popoola, who retired as Federal Road Maintenance Agency top engineer, said preparation was in top gear to ensure all the party members are protected and rewarded before, during and after the elections.

He assured them that NNPP would take over the government of the state from 2023 adding that he would defeat Governor Makinde in a free and fair contest.

“We are here to assure you that we are on the same page. Do not be intimidated. I can assure you that everyone will be protected and rewarded accordingly. We are not like those who will promise and renege on their promises. We are Omoluabi with track records. We won’t let you down,” Popoola said.

Earlier, the South-West leader, Alhaji Olopoeyan, charged the police to ensure criminals who are destroying billboards are arrested and prosecuted.

Olopoeyan who was apparently reacting to the destruction of the opposition parties’ billboards and posters said he was unhappy with the do-or-die style of politics of the ruling party in the state.

According to him, by destroying oppositions’ billboards, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accepted defeat.

He said about 30 billboards belonging to NNPP which cost at least N350, 000 each have been destroyed by political thugs, reminding them that destruction of billboards would not stop the people from voting for NNPP candidates.

He advised Governor Makinde to have tolerance for the opposition members and charged the state Commissioner of Police not to allow the chairman of the Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi popularly called, Auxiliary, to turn the state to war zone.