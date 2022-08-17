Olomu community installs oldest woman as Okpako-Eweya

Women and leaders of Enyezuvwu quarters of Oviri-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have installed Mama Emetoviri Abiri as the “Okpako-Eweya,” being the most senior living married woman in the quarters.

The ceremony was held at the Abiri family compound in Oviri-Olomu and witnessed by a large number of indigenes of the community, including her family members and friends.

The eldest son, Mr Monday Abiri expressed joy that Emetoviri was able to attain such height in life, which he attributed to divine grace.

Abiri urged those who were at the ceremony to walk in the fear of God to attain longevity.

, A friend of the family, Mr Famous Ovwiomodio who noted that it was not easy to get to the position, described her as a rare example, adding that many women of her age had died long ago.

Mama Abiri who was in high spirits danced with a walking stick to the glory of God, just as prayers were offered for her well-being, the family and those present at the ceremony.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE