Olomi emerges champion of 2026 Nigeria Ladies Open title

Tanzanian golfer, Neema Olomi, has won the 2026 Nigeria Ladies Open Championship after posting a 13-over-par total of 229 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Olomi claimed the title after three rounds of stroke-play competition, finishing five strokes ahead of her closest challenger, Afi Amez, who returned 234, 18-over-par, to finish second.

The Tanzanian started on a good footing with a 74 in the opening round before returning 75 in the second round and carding 80 in the final round to secure the championship.

ALSO READ: The causes of our national maladies are essentially economic

Madina Hussein finished third with 238, 22-over-par, while Hawa Wanyeche occupied fourth position after carding 241, 25-over-par.

Olomi described her victory as a reward for her consistency, patience and ability to remain focused under pressure.

She said, “I am delighted to win the Nigeria Ladies Open, especially against a strong field of talented golfers from different countries. It was not an easy competition, but I remained focused, trusted my game and stayed committed throughout the three rounds.

“I am grateful to the organisers for providing a competitive platform and for the hospitality extended to all the players. This victory will motivate me to work harder and pursue greater achievements.”

Speaking, the President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Lami Ahmed, said the association was committed to developing women’s golf, describing the competition as a platform for promoting friendship and strengthening sporting camaraderie.

“We are delighted with the successful conclusion of the 2026 Nigeria Ladies Open. The championship has provided an excellent opportunity for female golfers to compete, showcase their abilities and build valuable relationships. Our objective is to continue creating opportunities for women and young girls to embrace golf, develop their talents and compete at higher levels.

“We are particularly encouraged by the quality of competition and the participation of international golfers. We hope this championship will continue to grow in stature and attract even more players in subsequent editions,” the LGAN president stated.