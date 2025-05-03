Olojudo’s coronation: Planning committee unveils programme of activities

… as Adeleke, Ooni, IGP, others are expected to grace occasion

The Central Planning Committee (CCPC) for the coronation ceremony of Oba Olayinka Oyetunde Ishola Jokotola, the 47th Olojudo of Ido-Osun, Alayemore Kingdom has unveiled the programme activities, with a hint that, the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and a former military administrator of Osun State, Colonel Theophilus O. Bamigboye (Retired), are among the dignitaries expected at the occasion.

The chairmen of the Central Planning Committee for the coronation, Sanya Okunade, stated this while addressing the press on Thursday in Ido-Osun.

Okunade said the occasion is also expected to witness the presence of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Speaker of State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, members of the National and state assemblies, traditional rulers.

Okunade while providing more clarification on the event, said, “This historic and culturally significant occasion will run from Thursday, 22nd May 2025 to Sunday, 25th May 2025, featuring three major segments: Pre-coronation activities, coronation day ceremonies, and post-coronation thanksgiving.

“On Thursday, 22nd May 2025 at 1:00pm, events begin with an Interdenominational Prayer Service.

“At 3:00pm, there will be a Coronation Football Final & Trophy Presentation at Ido-Osun High School.

“At 8:00pm, there will be Gala Night at Nike Gallery & King Market Square, featuring top comedians and musicians.

“Friday, 23rd May 2025 at 9:00am, there will be conferment of Honorary Chieftaincy Titles on six distinguished personalities.

“At 1:00 pm of the day, there will Special Jumat Service at Ido-Osun Central Mosque. After Jumat, reception will follow at St. Paul’s Primary School, Ido-Osun.

“On Coronation day (Saturday, 24th May 2025), The main coronation ceremony will take place at Aje International Market, Ido-Osun.

A grand reception and entertainment of guests will follow at The Distinguished Multipurpose Hall, Ido-Osun.

“We are honoured to announce that the Royal Father of the Day will be His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife.

“The event will feature performances headlined by the legendary King Saheed Osupa alongside other notable artists.

“On Sunday, 25th May 2025, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ido-Osun, a Special Thanksgiving Service will be held to give glory to the Almighty for a successful coronation and the beginning of a new era.

“This coronation is more than a celebration-it is a revival of tradition, a renewal of hope, and a testament to our cultural pride.

“We call on all sons, daughters, friends, and well-wishers of Ido-Osun to participate fully as we usher in a reign rooted in peace, unity, and prosperity.”

