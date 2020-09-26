Olojo Festival: We “ll maximise potentials of culture, tourism to boost Osun economy ― Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday in Ile-Ife said his administration would maximise the potentials of culture and tourism to boost the economy of the state.

He maintained that frantic efforts were being made to harness the potentials of culture and tourism subsector, with a view to shore up the revenue generation base of Osun.

Speaking at the grand finale of the annual Olojo festival in Ife, Oyetola averred that “the abundant opportunities inherent in the preservation and promotion of our heritage and tourism have made our government prioritise the tourism sector as one of the economic pillars to drive the state economy.

According to him, “as a government, we believe that the contributions of culture and tourism infrastructure to the economic development of the state and as a foreign exchange earner are huge and must be maximally harnessed. Consequently, we are making stringent efforts to build a sustainable tourism industry in the state by collaborating with our local and international partners.”

“A good number of these partners indicated intentions to collaborate with us during the convocation of the Osun Economic and Investment Summit in November last year. A few weeks ago, a team of investors and financial Institutions visited the state and were impressed by its enormous human, cultural and natural resources after going round some of our tourist attractions.”

“They have therefore expressed their willingness and a strong commitment to developing our tourism attractions to world-class destinations. We are vigorously pursuing these potential investors to ensure that our dream of making Osun a tourism and investment haven is achieved.”

“To further show our commitment to the preservation and promotion of our roots, Ile-Ife, the state government has decided to establish a unique and World-Class edifice – the Yoruba Museums And Heritage Centre – to showcase our unique culture, tradition, heritage and experiences to the globe and create a huge market for the state.”

“We are happy to have an Ooni who shares our dream that Olojo Festival should be of tourist and commercial values and not a mere avenue for celebrations and merrymaking. Ooni is our royal ally and a critical face of our tourism expedition. He has been involved in our journey towards making tourism an essential component of the economic transformation of Osun by making his resources and influence across the world available to us.”

“We appreciate his efforts at making the culture and traditions of The Source core paraphernalia of our tourism endeavours. We cannot but put on record his fatherly role at building bridges among the royal fathers in the State and the nation and ensuring peace in Ile-Ife in particular,” Oyetola remarked.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…Olojo Festival

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…Olojo Festival Olojo Festival

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE