Olojo festival: Security challenges will end soon ― Buhari

President Mohammadu Buhari on Saturday assured Nigerians that, before the end of the year, the security challenges confronting the nation would become a thing of the past.

He said, “the government will play its part, in little areas where we are encountering challenges, and we will soon succumb to them before December 2022.

“We must work together with security agencies to win the challenges of insecurity.”

The president who made the assurance at this year’s Olojo festival in Ile-Ife, however, charged the people of the country not to leave security matters into the hands of security operatives alone but always be at alert to complement their efforts.

Represented by Minister Of Interior affairs, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, President Buhari stressed that “We must be vigilant, we must not leave the work of security to our security agencies alone else there will be problems. All of us must be concerned about security.”

He also charged Nigerians to restore the old glory of the country in farming, saying that the bedrock of Nigeria’s economy was famously known to be agriculture.

According to him, “Olojo festival showcased Yoruba culture at its best. It was in the olden days a socio-cultural event to showcase farm produce and hard work.

“I recognize the roles played by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi to end insecurity and I commend him for this.”

He however pointed out that, “in the olden days, at a festival like this, we use them to display the harvest of our farms to measure how far we work and our economy. I will be pleased if we can revert to the tradition. It is better to celebrate after work”.

In his own speech at the occasion, Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola remarked that “Olojo festival is indeed a phenomenal event in the history of Ile-Ife and by extension the entire Yoruba race as well as the world at large.”

Oyetola who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi said, “this is arguably the only clime where the day of the first dawn is being celebrated across the globe, I congratulate you once again Kabiyesi!

“Without mincing words, this festival clearly accentuates the place and the importance of Ile-Ife to creation and humanity. We must all, therefore, join hands together to celebrate it and accord it its rightful place.

“The event is indeed fascinating and exciting to be part of this historic event. I congratulate His Imperial Majesty on the successful completion of the rites and the grand finale of this year’s festival.

“I thank the Ooni for his sacrifices and for interfacing with the ancestors to perform all the necessary cleansing, productivity, security, and other rites for the benefit of the black race in particular and mankind in general.”





Meanwhile, the new wife of Ooni of Ife, Mariam Ajibola made her first appearance with her husband, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for the first time, she got engaged with her husband and the event was colourful and laced with a series of entertainments like traditional acrobatic dances, cultural displays and other indigenous eulogies from deities to associate with the activities.

