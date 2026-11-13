Olivia Dean becomes first UK musician to win Apple Music ‘Artiste of the Year’

British singer and songwriter Olivia Dean has been named Apple Music’s ‘Artiste of the Year’ 2026, becoming the first United Kingdom artiste to receive the recognition following a remarkable rise to global prominence.

The award recognises Dean’s musical achievements and growing international influence, driven largely by the success of her 2025 album, ‘The Art of Loving’, which gained significant commercial and critical attention this year.

One of the album’s standout tracks, ‘Man I Need’, has maintained an impressive presence on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 since making its debut on August 29, 2025.

Dean’s growing profile has also been reflected in her international performances, award successes and sold-out concerts. She won the Grammy Award for Best New Artiste and four BRIT Awards, including Artiste of the Year.

Her concert journey has equally gathered momentum. After opening for American singer Sabrina Carpenter at Madison Square Garden in New York in autumn 2025, Dean returned to the venue less than a year later for a four-night residency of her own. She also recorded a six-night sold-out performance run at The O2 Arena in London.

According to Apple Music, Dean’s appeal lies in her ability to connect with audiences through emotionally honest songs exploring love, friendship and human relationships.

Her musical style draws inspiration from the rich songwriting traditions of 1960s soul and pop, while reflecting influences associated with artistes such as Sade, Prince and Lauryn Hill.

The streaming platform noted that her music combines vulnerability, affirmation and emotional connection, encouraging listeners to embrace love in its different forms.

Her philosophy is also influenced by bell hooks’ 1999 book, All About Love: New Visions, which explores love as a conscious practice requiring commitment and effort.

Reacting to the recognition, Dean described the award as a significant acknowledgement of her work and its impact on listeners.

“I love making music. It’s the best thing in the world. I think being Apple’s Artist of the Year feels really amazing. To be recognised as an artist that’s made an impact is really cool,” she said.

Apple Music’s co-head, Rachel Newman, said Dean’s ability to communicate genuine emotions through her songs had distinguished her in the global music industry.

“What sets Olivia apart is that she speaks from the heart, every time. Her songs make you want to call a friend, dance in your kitchen, and tell someone you love them.

“She is open and genuine in everything she shares, and that connection is what turned a great year into a defining one,” Newman said.

As part of the recognition, Dean will receive a specially designed physical award featuring Apple’s custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass and a machined, anodised aluminium body.

The award’s design symbolises the relationship between music, creativity and technology, with the same chip technology powering the devices through which millions of listeners access Apple Music’s catalogue of more than 100 million songs.

Apple Music will also celebrate the singer’s achievement with a special collection of playlists featuring songs and artistes that have shaped the past year.

Dean’s recognition marks another milestone in her expanding international career, further establishing her position among the leading voices of contemporary British music.