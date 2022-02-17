Oldest Chief Imam in Nigeria dies at 130, leaves behind 476 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren

The Chief Imam of Kafanchan Central Mosque in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Sheikh Adam Tahir, who is also regarded as the oldest Chief Imam in Nigeria, has died at the age of 130 years.

The Chief Imam, it was gathered, left behind 26 children, 290 grandchildren and more than 200 great-grandchildren behind.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Chief Imam of Kafanchan, Alhaji Muhammad Kassim.

According to him, the deceased died on Wednesday evening due to illness.

He said the late Chief Imam would be greatly missed by the people of the areas as well as the entire Muslim Ummah because of his outstanding qualities worthy of emulation.

In his reaction over the demise of the cleric, the Emir of Jema’a, Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammad II, described his death as a huge loss to the emirate and the people of southern Kaduna.