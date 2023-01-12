Old students move to rescue alma mater from infrastructure decay

Education
By Johnkennedy Uzoma | Owerri
The Orlu High Court complex bin Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State has been razed down by yet-to-be-identified persons., Again arsonists attack INEC office in Imo, Imo government condemns , Flood sacks Imo community, submerges houses, farmlands, Imo residents desert streets, Incessant invasion harassment, Hoteliers express worries, Conference Igbo elders Imo, shop owners regain, New Fulani leader vows, Police smash armed robbery gang, arrest two, Imo deaf protests demolition ,Vehicle kills 12-year-old twins in Imo, Police Ebube Agu Imo,Police arrest suspected child trafficker, NSCDC nabs seven suspects for allegedly removing, selling road barricades in Imo, Prison escapee allegedly stabs pregnant woman to death in Imo, Suspected internet fraudster allegedly rapes girl to death in Imo, Sit-at-home order imo, Residents scampes safety Imo,

OLD students of Umuokanne Comprehensive Secondary School (UCSS), Ohaji, Imo State, have declared their resolve to rescue their alma mater from total collapse.

The national chairman of the Central Working Committee, Mr Boniface Nwosu,  said this during the association’s second annual general meeting held at the weekend in the school’s hall.

Nwosu said that the association which was founded in January 2022, following the concern and love for the development of the school which has suffered colossal infrastructural decrepitude.

He disclosed that the association is determined to act promptly by setting up a seven-man committee charged with the responsibility of handling priority projects that will result in regaining the lost glory of the school.

Other committees in the association according to him include building and project committee; constitution drafting committee, fund raising committee and security committee as the case may be.

The national chairman, while lamenting on the issue of financial challenges confronting the association, appealed to members to comply with their compulsory levies and charges to ensure execution of the proposed projects.

A member of the association Mr Fred Nwagbara, also expressed dismay over the current state of the infrastructures in the school.

He affirmed that the association was set up to address the issue of infrastructure decay which is already posing a challenge to teaching and learning in the school.

In his goodwill message, the grand patron of UCSS’s Old Students Association and traditional ruler of Umuokanne, Ohaji community,  Eze Mathew Nwokoma, acknowledged the fact that a lot of the old students are doing well in their various fields of endeavours in and outside the country.

He promised to be of help in the efforts towards rebuilding the school.


The high point of the meeting was the foundation-laying of the security block at the entrance of the school.

The meeting was attended by old students who graduated from 1985-2001 amongst other dignitaries.

 

The website, which gives back part of the money spent on shopping is now available in Nigeria

You might also like
Education

UBE: N2bn counterpart fund paid to UBEC in 4 years — Niger govt

Education

Sunday Dare lays foundation for block of classrooms at Girls High School

Education

College of Agric Igboora gets new rector, principal officers

Education

NUC boss warns professional bodies against unhealthy rivalry

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More