‘Old students critical to alma mater’

A member of the first set of the Fiditi Grammar School, Dr Tunde Oloko, has reiterated the need for old students to contribute to the progress, growth and development of their alma maters.

The octogenarian, who graduated from the school in 1959 added that the roles of old students to the success of their alma maters cannot be overemphasised as government alone cannot shoulder all the responsibilities.

He made this known during the 2021end-of-the-year get-together party of Fiditi Grammar School Old Students Association (FIGSOSA) held in Ibadan recently.

The get-together, which is an annual event took place at Dr Tunde Oloko’s residence at Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, was well attended by the old students, national executive, the Association and their spouses.

Speaking at the event, the national president, FIGSOSA, Professor Adesola Ogunniyi, said the aim of the programme was to reunite, develop and keep social contacts among the old students of the school.

“It is a platform created to foster, encourage and build a sense of belonging among the alumni members; the current students, staff and management of the school for the common goal of an all-round development, even for our nation, Nigeria at large,” he added.

Present at the event were the host and his wife, Dr and Mrs Oloko; the current national president, FIGSOSA, Professor Adesola Ogunniyi; current FIGSOSA chairman, Ibadan branch, Engineer Funmi Oyetosho; Professor and Deaconess Oluokun; chairman, governing council, The Polytechnic Ibadan, Professor Kunle Akinyemi, among other dignitaries.

